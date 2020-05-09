New Delhi: In a newly issued policy on the discharge of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals and other care facilities, the Centre has said that there is no need to test mild, very mild and moderate cases before they are discharged. Only severe cases will be tested. Also Read - Pandemic in India to Reach Peak by July End, Curve to Flatten Subsequently: WHO's COVID-19 Envoy

Why this change in the rule? According to experts, there might be a sharp spurt in the number of cases in June-July. This change in the policy will enable hospitals to discharge patients easily.

Here's the plan

1. No test needed because

These are for mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID care facility. They will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring. If there is no fever for three days, the patient can be discharged after 10 days. After discharge, the patient will have to follow home isolation for a further seven days.

But

if the oxygen saturation dips below 95%, the patient will have to be moved to a Dedicated COVID Health Centre.

If the patient again develops symptoms, the case will again be monitored.

2. If fever continues even after 3 days

Such patients will be discharged only after the resolution of clinical symptoms and only after oxygen saturation is maintained for three consecutive days.

3. Severe cases

The discharge will be based on clinical recovery and once the patient tests negative by RT-PCR.

The number of coronavirus cases in India mounted to 56,342 on Friday, including 37,916 active cases, 1,886 deaths and 16,539 patients who had been cured of the dreaded disease. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, followed by Gujarat and national capital Delhi. Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh also have more than 3,000 cases.