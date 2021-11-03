Breaking News LIVE Updates Nov 3, 2021: A World Health Organization technical committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday for a closely watched decision on giving an emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin, which will amount to a recognition and help pave the way for people who have taken the dose to qualify for vaccine mandates in other countries. Bharat Biotech has been stuck in a regulatory loop, with independent technical experts of the UN health body taking longer to analyse the data that previously disclosed timelines. The panel, WHO’s Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), sought more clarification from the vaccine maker on October 26. The WHO technical advisory group for emergency use listing is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a covid vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.Also Read - Will Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Get WHO's Emergency Use Approval? Decision Likely Today