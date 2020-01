New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Raghuvir Market in Saroli area of Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday morning. If reports are to be believed, the 10-storey textile market was gutted in fire till the time fire tenders reached the spot.

A total of 57 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in Raghuveer Market in Surat. 40 fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/k0FQRpyFTM — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.