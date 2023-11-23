Rajouri Encounter Update: Another Army Soldier Lost His Life, Five Martyred

New Delhi: A gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir has been going on since the early morning of Wednesday. The encounter broke out between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation, the police said. In a social media post, the White Knight Corps of the Army said that based on specific intelligence, joint operations were launched in the Kalakote area of Gulabgarh forest in Rajouri on Sunday. While there has been update regarding the killing of another terrorist in the gunfight, in a latest news update, it has now been told that one more army soldier is martyred in the Rajouri Bajimal Encounter taking the total to five soldiers.

Another Soldier Martyred, Death Toll Reaches 5

As mentioned earlier, another army soldier has been martyred taking the death toll to five. According to officials, two captains, a havildar and a special forces jawan had lost their lives during the encounter even as the gun battle rages on in the area with the induction of more troops to neutralise two terrorists trapped there. A major and another jawan suffered injuries in the encounter, they said, adding the injured have been shifted to the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur.

Mehbooba Mufti has reacted to the soldiers losing their lives in this operation. On the loss of lives of four Army personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, “When they (the Central govt) say that the situation in J&K is normal, then why are our jawans losing their lives?”

#WATCH | On the loss of lives of four Army personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says, “When they (the Central govt) say that the situation in J&K is normal, then why are our jawans losing their lives?” pic.twitter.com/xYRP489GS2 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

“Contact established on 22 Nov and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of Indian Army. #Whiteknightcorps salutes the supreme sacrifice,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

One More Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Killed

One more Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed on Thursday by security forces in the ongoing counter terrorism operation in Rajouri, officials said. Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter location. Earlier today, one terrorist was gunned down in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and J-K Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in the Rajouri district.