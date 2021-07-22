Breaking News LIVE Updates July 22, 2021: Farmers protesting against the three new farm laws will start holding a stir at Jantar Mantar from today under heavy security. A group of 200 farmers are expected to travel to Jantar Mantar from Singhu border in buses with a police escort and hold protests there from 11 am to 5 pm. This is the first time since the January 26 violence in Delhi during a tractor rally that the authorities have granted permission to protesting farmer unions to hold a protest. Meanwhile, both houses of the Parliament will resume Monsoon Session proceedings at 11 am today to discuss a range of issues. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Police Beef Up Security Ahead of Farmers’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today, Govt Says Ready For Talks