Breaking News LIVE Updates August 9, 2021: With 39,070 people testing positive for COVID-19 yesterday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities. The active cases have declined to 4,06,822 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent. A decrease of 5,331 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Meanwhile, light to moderate intensity rains will occur over Delhi and adjoining areas today, the IMD has predicted. Light rains are also likely to lash parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and nearby areas. And, Parliament will resume for the last week of the monsoon session amid a logjam from 11 am today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.