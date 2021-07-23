Breaking News/Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates July 23, 2021: Farmers protesting against the new farm laws began their agitation at central Delhi’s Jantar Mantar yesterday amid heavy security and held a Kisan Sansad near the parliament building where the Monsoon Session is underway. It is planned that every day a group of 200 farmers will hold agitation at Jantar Mantar till the end of the Monsoon Session on August 13. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has, however, given farmers permission to hold protests at the site till August 9. Meanwhile, PM Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and reviewed the rainfall and flood situation in the state. IMD has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in Maharashtra which will expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on Parliament proceedings, farmers protest, monsoon and other breaking news.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Updates, Day 1, July 23 Schedule, Medal Tally: Deepika Misses Medal, Finishes 9th