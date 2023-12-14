Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Court Grants 7-Day Custody Of All Accused To Delhi Police Special Cell

Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Court Grants 7-Day Custody Of All Accused To Delhi Police Special Cell

Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Court Grants 7-Day Custody Of All Accused To Delhi Police Special Cell

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Parliament security breach case, the Delhi Court granted seven days’ custody of all four accused to the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday. The prosecution charged all four accused with terrorism, stating that they attempted to incite fear. Earlier in the day, the police presented all the accused, who were arrested for intruding into Parliament, before a special court and sought a 15-day remand. However, the court granted only seven days’ custody. Accused Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde, Manoranjan D, and Neelam Devi were produced before Hardeep Kaur, Special Judge for NIA cases, by police who demanded their custodial interrogation. Notably, all four accused have been charged under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Atul Shrivastava, lawyer for Delhi Police says, “We had requested for 15 days police custody remand which had been considered by the court and the court had been kind enough to grant seven days police custody remand…” https://t.co/szfu64NPYG pic.twitter.com/hn1vfYIOuP — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

You may like to read

The accused of Parliament security breach was brought to the Delhi Police Special Cell office. | Watch

#WATCH | Delhi: The accused of Parliament security breach brought to Delhi Police Special Cell office Patiala House Court today granted 7-day custody of all the four accused to Delhi Police Special Cell pic.twitter.com/eHfCpHkxa1 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023



Parliament Security Breach

In a massive security breach on Wednesday, which was the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D who were sitting on the visitors’ gallery jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and unleashed yellow coloured smoke from canisters, shouted slogans and tried to reach the chair of the speaker. They were overpowered by some MPs and watch and ward staff.

At approximately the same time, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, two additional accused, discharged coloured gas from canisters while vociferously declaring “Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi” outside the Parliament premises.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol, and Neelam were promptly apprehended, while Vishal, their accomplice whose residence they occupied before arriving at Parliament, was detained later in Gurugram. Lalit Jha, a significant conspirator, is currently evading authorities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.