Breaking News: Lok Sabha Suspends Five Congress MPs For 'Unruly Behaviour’

New Delhi: As many as five Congress members have been suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday for “unruly behaviour” for the remainder of the winter session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion for their suspension.

He moved the motion after apprising the House of the steps taken in the wake of yesterday’s incident of security breach in which two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor’s gallery.

Joshi moved the motion soon after the Lok Sabha proceedings resumed at 2 pm following an adjournment earlier in the day.

He moved the motion to suspend Congress MPs – S Jothimani, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, and Dean Kuriakose – for the remainder of the winter session, which will conclude on December 22.

Notably, the motion was moved when BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab was on the chair. He adopted the motion amid massive sloganeering by the Opposition members.

Joshi mentioned in the House that Speaker Om Birla has written a letter to the Home Secretary for a high-level probe into yesterday’s incident, in which two men intruded into the house amid the proceedings, and the probe has started.

He also gave references from the past such as people threw papers from the visitors gallery and such unfortunate incidents had occurred earlier too. He urged members of the Opposition not to "politicise" the sensitive issue.

