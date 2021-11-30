Breaking News LIVE Updates Nov 30, 2021: With the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, Congress and 13 other Opposition parties are considering several options including boycotting the entire winter session of Parliament. The 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their “unruly” conduct in the previous session in August. Following the decision, Opposition floor leaders met in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and discussed the issues. The parties are also holding a meeting on Tuesday morning where skipping the entire Winter Session along with continuing protests and disrupting proceedings are likely to be discussed. On Monday, the Opposition parties were also unhappy that the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed by Parliament with a rushed voice vote in both Houses even as the opposition protested demanding a discussion.Also Read - 12 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended For Rest of Winter Session For Ruckus in Previous Session

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - Amidst Sloganeering And Protests By Opposition, Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day

Also Read - Parliament Passes Farm Laws Repeal Bill: Govt Scared of Holding a Discussion, Says Rahul Gandhi

Live Updates

  • 7:59 AM IST

    Mamata in Mumbai Today: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be in Mumbai on Tuesday and is slated to visit Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar during her three-day visit. She is also scheduled to meet with industrialists in the state on December 1 with the aim of inviting investments to her home state.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    Kerala to deploy health workers at all 4 airports: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that the health workers will be deployed at all the four airports in the state in order to collect samples and conduct testing of people coming from foreign countries.

  • 7:51 AM IST

    US President Biden on Omicron: This variant (Omicron) is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic. I’ll put forward a detailed strategy, outlining how we are going to fight COVID this winter, not with shutdowns & lockdowns but more widespread vaccination, boosters, testing & more.

  • 7:50 AM IST

    Omicron Update: A South Africa returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh. One of his family members and domestic help are also positive for the disease. The samples of positive cases will be sent for whole-genome sequencing to NCDC, Delhi to ascertain variant of coronavirus

  • 7:48 AM IST

    Omicron Update: In a meeting, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials to expedite the vaccination process and complete it by fixing targets. He directed them to inspect quarantine centers, COVID care centers and covid call centers once again.

  • 7:44 AM IST

    Ballon d’Or Awards: Argentina’s Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d’Or award for the best footballer in the world for a record seventh time

  • 7:43 AM IST

    Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari: I am going to sign a file in the next 2-3 days, in which carmakers will be asked to make engines that can run on 100% bio-ethanol

  • 7:42 AM IST

    Karnataka mandates 7-day quarantine for international passengers testing Covid negative: All international passengers who test negative for COVID on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for 7 days. They will be tested again after 7 days. 598 such passengers are under surveillance, said Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Tippeswamy after visiting KIAL