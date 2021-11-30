Breaking News LIVE Updates Nov 30, 2021: With the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, Congress and 13 other Opposition parties are considering several options including boycotting the entire winter session of Parliament. The 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their “unruly” conduct in the previous session in August. Following the decision, Opposition floor leaders met in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and discussed the issues. The parties are also holding a meeting on Tuesday morning where skipping the entire Winter Session along with continuing protests and disrupting proceedings are likely to be discussed. On Monday, the Opposition parties were also unhappy that the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed by Parliament with a rushed voice vote in both Houses even as the opposition protested demanding a discussion.Also Read - 12 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended For Rest of Winter Session For Ruckus in Previous Session

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - Amidst Sloganeering And Protests By Opposition, Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day