Parliament Special Session To Start On Sept 18, Shift To New Building on Ganesh Chaturthi

The Grand Old Party recently decided to corner the Centre with as many as nine issues ranging from the 'Adani' matter to 'damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations' during the upcoming Special Session of Parliament.

Parliament Special Session To Shift To New Building On Ganesh Chaturthi. | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Special Session of Parliament will be held in the old building on 18th September, and on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 19, the session will be moved to the new building, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The special session, which is going to last for five days, is expected to see the introduction of bills such as ‘one nation-one election’ and women’s reservation. The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for a five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. The session’s agenda will be disclosed shortly.

“The Special Session of Parliament will start in the old building on 18th September and will be later moved to the new building on 19th September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi,” ANI Tweeted.

The Special Session of Parliament will start in the old building on 18th September and will be later moved to the new building on 19th September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi: Sources pic.twitter.com/nMS1nr3WsB — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Opposition Slams Government Over Special Session Of Parliament

After the government’s announcement of a special session of Parliament, Opposition parties, the I.N.D.I.A bloc accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to divert attention from real issues.

While there was uncertainty regarding opposition party attendance at the special session, Congress leader and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh stated that the INDIA alliance members would attend to raise their concerns.

Ramesh expressed the hope that the opposition would have an opportunity to discuss issues concerning the public. Additionally, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern that the special session had been called without prior discussion with the opposition and requesting details of the session’s agenda.

“We hope that the opposition will also get an opportunity to raise their issues which are of concern to the people. Our demand would be that there should be a discussion on those issues and with this sentiment, we would participate in this special session,” Ramesh told media persons during a press conference on Wednesday.

In a letter to PM Modi Sonia Gandhi wrote, “I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business.”

“We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance. I earnestly hope that time will be allocated under the appropriate Rules for a discussion and debate on these issues,” she said in the letter.

New Parliament Building

PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on June 1 this year. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla during the inauguration ceremony that began with grand prayers. The historic ‘Sengol’ was installed near the Speaker’s chair the same day amid chanting of mantras.

