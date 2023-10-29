Home

LIVE: Passenger Train Going To Rayagada Derails In Vizianagaram District

The passenger train which was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derailed in Vizianagaram district.

Image: ANI

LIVE Updates: A passenger train (Train Number: 08504) that was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam has derailed in Vizianagaram district. As of the most recent update, no casualties have been reported.

The Visakhapatnam (Visakhapatnam) to Rayagada (Rayagada) train starts from 06: 05 PM at source station and reaches its destination by 10:10 PM of the same day.

