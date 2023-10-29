By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
LIVE: Passenger Train Going To Rayagada Derails In Vizianagaram District
The passenger train which was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derailed in Vizianagaram district.
LIVE Updates: A passenger train (Train Number: 08504) that was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam has derailed in Vizianagaram district. As of the most recent update, no casualties have been reported.
The Visakhapatnam (Visakhapatnam) to Rayagada (Rayagada) train starts from 06: 05 PM at source station and reaches its destination by 10:10 PM of the same day.
Stay tuned for live updates.
