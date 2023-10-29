Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • LIVE: Passenger Train Going To Rayagada Derails In Vizianagaram District
live

LIVE: Passenger Train Going To Rayagada Derails In Vizianagaram District

The passenger train which was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derailed in Vizianagaram district.

Updated: October 29, 2023 9:09 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

LIVE: Passenger Train Going To Rayagada Derails In Vizianagaram District
Image: ANI

LIVE Updates: A passenger train (Train Number: 08504) that was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam has derailed in Vizianagaram district. As of the most recent update, no casualties have been reported.

Trending Now

The Visakhapatnam (Visakhapatnam) to Rayagada (Rayagada) train starts from 06: 05 PM at source station and reaches its destination by 10:10 PM of the same day.

Stay tuned for live updates.

Live Updates

  • Oct 29, 2023 9:09 PM IST

    Big Update:

    There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 injured. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached site: Divisional Railway Manager.

  • Oct 29, 2023 9:00 PM IST

    CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care. The Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments including health, police and revenue to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services: Andhra Pradesh CMO

  • Oct 29, 2023 8:44 PM IST

    Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Train Derail: There is an update that three coaches of the train number got derailed near Alamanda railway station.

  • Oct 29, 2023 8:41 PM IST

    As of the most recent update, no casualties have been reported.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.