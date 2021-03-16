Breaking News LIVE Updates March 16, 2021: Amid a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has ordered cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices except those related to health and essential services will function at 50 percent capacity till March 31. JP Nadda is scheduled to hold poll rallies in West Bengal in the districts of Purulia, Bankura and Medinpur. Meanwhile, the Parliament session will resume today from 11 am. Stay tuned to India.com for more breaking news updates. Also Read - Spike in COVID-19 Cases: PM Modi to Hold Meet With All CMs on Wednesday

Live Updates

  • 9:29 PM IST

    There is no immediate requirement of curfew or lockdown in Himachal Pradesh: CM Jai Ram Thakur.

  • 9:29 PM IST

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Education Dept issues an order asking all schools in its jurisdiction to discontinue 50% rotational attendance rule from March 17.Teachers will take their classes in ‘Work From Home’ pattern with help of e-learning platforms until further orders

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Delhi: Former Congress leader PC Chacko joins Nationalist Congress Party, in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar

  • 6:41 PM IST

    Haryana Government has decided not to levy any property tax on the land used for agriculture only in urban areas: State Govt

  • 6:40 PM IST

    April 12 & April 14 are peak days as there’s Kumb ‘shahi snan’. Steps will be taken to avoid a stampede if the crowd number reaches a crore. We’ll be extra careful with people from states with rising covid19 cases, letters will be sent to all states: Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP

  • 6:38 PM IST

    Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal says he has tested positive for coronavirus.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    West Bengal: Unidentified people vandalised BJP’s Sindhu Kanu Samman Yatra bus in Manbazar, Purulia, earlier today.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    I am formally joining the NCP today. NCP is part of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala. Once again, I am back in the LDF as a part of NCP: Former Congress leader PC Chacko

  • 5:25 PM IST

    PM Narendra Modi holds will hold a virtual summit with Finland PM Sanna Marin. “The top item on the agenda of all heads of governments is the COVID19 pandemic. I want to recognize the efforts of India in an extensive vaccination program”: Finland PM Sanna Marin

  • 3:58 PM IST

    Congress leader & former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy filed nomination for Puthuppally Assembly constituency, earlier today.