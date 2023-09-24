Home

Breaking News: 2 Dead, 2 Lose Eyesight After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Bihar

Two people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Two people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, ANI reported. SP Abhishek Dixit said, “We have received information that two people died after their health suddenly deteriorated. In the prima facie inquiry, it has been told that they both had consumed country-made liquor. We have arrested two people. Further probe underway…”

