Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Breaking News: 2 Dead, 2 Lose Eyesight After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Bihar

Breaking News: 2 Dead, 2 Lose Eyesight After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Bihar

Two people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Published: September 24, 2023 1:11 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

breaking news
Breaking News: 2 Dead, 2 Lose Eyesight After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Bihar

Two people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, ANI reported. SP Abhishek Dixit said, “We have received information that two people died after their health suddenly deteriorated. In the prima facie inquiry, it has been told that they both had consumed country-made liquor. We have arrested two people. Further probe underway…”

Trending Now

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>