Breaking News: PM Modi Gets Death Threat, FIR Filed Against Bengaluru Man Over Viral Video

Bengaluru: An FIR was on Tuesday registered against Mohammed Rasool Kaddare at Yadgiri’s Surpur police station in Bengaluru for allegedly threatening to kill PM Modi. In a video that was shared on social media, he was seen saying he would kill PM Modi if the Congress came to power at the Centre.

Police said an FIR has been registered under section 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b) of the IPC and Arms Act. The Surpur police said they have started searching for the accused in various places including Hyderabad.

Karnataka | An FIR has been registered against Mohammed Rasool Kaddare at Yadgiri's Surpur police station. He shared a video on social media where he threatened to kill PM Modi if the Congress government came to power at the Centre. FIR has been registered under section… — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

According to news agency ANI, Mohammed Rasool Kaddare posted a video on his social media account where he was seen holding a sword and threatening to kill PM Modi.

In a similar incident last year, a central security agency received a threat email to assassinate PM Modi and blast Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The miscreants in the mail also demanded Rs 500 crore and release of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is serving jail term. Later, the matter was handed over to a National Investigation Agency (NIA) for probe.

In yet another incident, a security breach was reported during PM Modi’s rally at Davanagere in Karnataka in March last year.

