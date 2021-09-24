PM Modi US visit 2021 LIVE Updates: On Day 1 of PM Narendra Modi’s three-day US visit yesterday, he held separate talks with Australian PM Scott Morrison and later Japan PM Yoshihide Suga ahead of the Quad summit. PM Modi also met leading CEOs in the US from five different key sectors and highlighted the economic opportunities in India. Later in the day, PM Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris in person for the first time, during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. on Day 2 today, the maiden bilateral meeting between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden and the Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House will take place. On the last day of his visit tomorrow, PM Modi will address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates.Also Read - Modi-Harris Meet: PM Thanks US for Extending Help 'Like a Family' During Second Covid Wave | Key Points