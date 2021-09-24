PM Modi US visit 2021 LIVE Updates: On Day 1 of PM Narendra Modi’s three-day US visit yesterday, he held separate talks with Australian PM Scott Morrison and later Japan PM Yoshihide Suga ahead of the Quad summit. PM Modi also met leading CEOs in the US from five different key sectors and highlighted the economic opportunities in India. Later in the day, PM Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris in person for the first time, during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. on Day 2 today, the maiden bilateral meeting between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden and the Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House will take place. On the last day of his visit tomorrow, PM Modi will address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates.Also Read - Modi-Harris Meet: PM Thanks US for Extending Help 'Like a Family' During Second Covid Wave | Key Points

Live Updates

    PM Modi meets Australian PM Scott Morrison: PM Modi met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday ahead of the first in-person Quad meeting to be hosted by US President Joe Biden and discussed a broad range of issues of bilateral, regional and global importance, including the Indo-Pacific.

    PM Modi holds first in-person meet with Kamala Harris: PM Modi held the first in-person meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

    Kamala Harris refers to Pak’s role in terrorism, says terror groups working there: US Vice President Kamala Harris, during her meet with PM Modi, has “suo moto” referred to Pakistan’s role in terrorism, saying that there were terror groups working in the country and asked Islamabad to take action so that it does not impact on America and India’s security.

    PM Modi to meet Joe Biden, attend Quad Leaders’ Summit at White House today: The maiden bilateral meeting between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden and the Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House will take place today.