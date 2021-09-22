Breaking News Updates September 22, 2021: India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics such as the rising number of fresh COVID-19 cases and dengue cases in India, along with the heavy monsoon rains that have been wreaking havoc in some states. PM Modi’s three-day visit to the US will dominate the news today. He will participate in Quad Leaders’ Summit, address the high-level meeting of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.Also Read - From In-Person Meet With President Joe Biden To UNGA Address | All You Need to Know About PM Modi’s US Tour