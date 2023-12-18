PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth Rs 19,000 Crore In Varanasi

Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, has inaugurated the Swarved Mahamandir in the city and has also launched development projects worth Rs 19,000 Crore.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. During the visit, he has dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects costing around Rs. 19,150 crore. The Prime Minister has also inaugurated the Swarved Mahamandir in the city, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi is also participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sewapuri, a rural area of his constituency and is also witnessing some live sports events by participants of Kashi Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023. An official release said earlier that in the last nine years, Prime Minister has put a special focus on transforming the landscape of Varanasi and enhancing the ease of living for the people living in Varanasi and adjoining regions.

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, has launched development projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore. The Prime Minister has laid down the foundation stone of various public welfare projects in Varanasi and a video of the same can be seen below.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of various public welfare projects in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/BUSR7bgKU4 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

Prime Minister Inaugurates Swarve Mahamandir

Inaugurating the world’s largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir here on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has declared freedom from the slave mentality and is feeling proud of its heritage. “In the era of slavery, the oppressors who made an effort to weaken India first targeted our symbols. After Independence, re-building of these cultural symbols was essential,” he said.

Modi said that after India gained Independence, “there was an opposition to the rebuilding of the Somnath temple and this thought process remained dominant for decades.” The result of this was this was that the country slipped into the pit of an inferiority complex and forgot to feel proud of its heritage, he said.

“After seven decades of Independence, the wheel of time has turned once again. The country has declared from the Red Fort freedom from a slave mentality and a feeling of pride about its heritage.

“The work which started from Somnath has now become a campaign. Today, the grandeur of Vishwanath is singing the tales of India’s glory,” Modi said. For centuries, India has been an example of economic prosperity and physical development, the prime minister said, adding that the government, society and saints are working together for the rejuvenation of Kashi.

PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit

Before visiting Varanasi, PM Modi was in Gujarat to inaugurate the new Integrated Terminal Building at Surat Airport and the Surat Diamond Bourse. PM Modi has inaugurated the new integrated terminal building at Surat Airport. The terminal building is equipped to handle 1200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours and has provisions for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3000 passengers, with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers, the release said.

PM Modi has also inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat. The Surat Diamond Bourse will be the world’s largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business. It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery. The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import – Export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults.

(Inputs from ANI)

