New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation, on Monday made some big announcements. PM Modi said the Centre will buy 75 per cent of the total vaccine production from manufacturers and give it free of cost to the state governments and will also bear the responsibility of 25 per cent of the work related to vaccination with the states.

"This arrangement will be implemented in the coming two weeks. In these two weeks, the central and state governments will together make necessary preparations according to the new guidelines," PM Modi said.

Here are some important takeaways from PM Modi Speech:

PM Modi announces centralized vaccine drive, all vaccines will be procured by Govt of India and given to States for free. 25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21 June, free vaccine for people above 18 years Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as service charge on vaccines The government has decided to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. 80 crore poor will be provided free ration, under the scheme. To increase vaccine availability, the process of procuring vaccines from abroad has been sped up. Experts have also expressed concerns about children. In this direction, the trial of two vaccines is underway. Research is being conducted for a nasal vaccine in the country Vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines, 3 vaccine trials at advanced stage New health infrastructure has been developed in the 1.5 years with COVID hospitals, ventilators beds, to preparing a network of testing labs. During the 2nd wave in April-May, demand for medical oxygen increased at an unprecedented rate This is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels

