Breaking News LIVE Updates September 26, 2021: India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. As Odisha braces for another cyclone, Gulab is likely to make landfall on Sunday evening between Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said. The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclone Gulab on Saturday and an ‘orange’ alert has been issued for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. West Bengal, however, heaved a sigh of relief for now, as the weatherman said the developing cyclonic storm is expected to give the region a miss. The Odisha government has already mobilised men and machinery, and launched an evacuation drive in seven identified districts in the southern parts of the state. Meanwhile, PM Modi will address the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.Also Read - Cyclone Gulab: NDRF Deploys 18 Teams in Odisha, Andhra; Bengal Cancels Leave of Govt Employees