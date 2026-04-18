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Opposition will regret for life, says PM Modi on Womens Reservation Bill defeat in Parliament, to address nation at 8:30 pm tonight

‘Opposition will regret for life,’ says PM Modi on Women’s Reservation Bill defeat in Parliament, to address nation at 8:30 pm tonight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tonight at 8.30 PM.

PM Modi to address the nation tonight at 8.30 PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation tonight, April 18, at 8:30 PM. This latest development comes a day after a bill to implement women’s reservation in the legislature was defeated in the Lok Sabha. Currently, the Prime Minister’s Office(PMO) has not given any update on the subject on which he will address the nation. However, it is expected that PM Modi is expected to delve into the issue of implementation of women’s quota and the happenings in Parliament, where opposition parties on Friday voted against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

At what time will PM Modi address the nation?

PM Modi will address the nation today at 8:30 PM.

On what issues will PM Modi speak?

Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to “operationalise” the women’s reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

A two-thirds majority was required for the passage of the crucial bill, but the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers. During polling on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

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What did BJP leader Smriti Irani say about the Women’s Reservation Bill?

Earlier in the day, Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani stated that the Women’s Reservation Bill seeks to strengthen “ordinary women” with political aspirations, not carve out a new vote bank, and added that women have consistently backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. While addressing a press conference at the BJP Headquarters, Irani stated, “When PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, if we look at his journey, the votes of those who voted for him have only increased. So it is not as if there is any attempt to carve out a new vote bank. Women in the country, whether in 2014, 2019 or 2024, have supported PM Modi by voting for him. The bill that has been introduced is one that aims to strengthen the capability of ordinary women in this country who have political aspirations and wish to contribute to the development of the nation. It is a bill that empowers them.”

(With agencies’ inputs)

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