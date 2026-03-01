Home

News

Breaking News: PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in Delhi as Middle East conflict escalates

Breaking News: PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in Delhi as Middle East conflict escalates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) after returning to Delhi on Sunday night.

PM Modi (File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) after returning to Delhi on Sunday night to review the evolving situation. The meeting is believed to have been convened in the wake of the prevailing situation following the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel. PM Modi is expected to land in Delhi after a 2-day-long tour at around 9: 30 pm tonight, as cited by GoI Sources, reported news agency ANI.

PM Modi to chair Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in Delhi

News agency ANI wrote, “PM Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on returning to Delhi tonight. He is expected to land in Delhi after a 2-day-long tour at around 930 pm tonight: GoI Sources”

On Sunday, Israel said it had launched fresh attacks on “the heart of Tehran”. Iran, meanwhile, attacked the port of Duqm in Oman and targeted an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz says the strikes on Iran “will continue for as long as necessary” and will not stop “before the objectives are achieved”, as reported in the Times of Israel.

PM Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on returning to Delhi tonight. He is expected to land in Delhi after a 2-day-long tour at around 930 pm tonight: GoI Sources pic.twitter.com/Pqxr4j3I6J — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What is happening in Iran?

The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979. Khamenei was killed during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran.

Khamenei’s death has become a focal point of discussion. Shia mourners took to the streets in various parts of India on Sunday to express outrage and grief over the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike. Kashmir, which has about 15 lakh Shias, witnessed major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama, an official said. The protesters were seen beating their chests as they shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

How did Khamenei’s death impact India?

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep concern over the developments in Iran and appealed for calm amid widespread protests. Taking to X, the Office of the Chief Minister said, “Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also appealed to PM Modi to ensure the safety of Keralites. Meanwhile, the National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), Nasir Khuehami, wrote to PM Modi seeking the evacuation of around 1,200 Kashmiri students from Iranian territories affected by the military strikes. According to news agency ANI report, Prime Minister Modi’s return to Delhi follows his visits to Puducherry and Madurai, where he participated in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election campaign events ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

(With agencies’ inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.