Breaking News/PM Modi UNGA Address LIVE Updates September 25, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Saturday where he is scheduled to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House and attended his first in-person Quad summit on Friday. PM Modi will address world leaders at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today. He is the first world leader scheduled to address the world organisation on Saturday. Stay tuned to this blog for live updates.