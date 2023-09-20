Home

POTUS Joe Biden Invited To January 26 Republic Day Celebrations By PM Modi

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti revealed the invitation was extended to Joe Biden by PM Modi on the sidelines of the bilateral meeting that took place at the recently concluded G20 Summit.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited US President Joe Biden to the January 26-Republic Day celebrations. US Ambassador Eric Garcetti on Wednesday revealed the invitation was extended to Joe Biden by PM Modi on the sidelines of the bilateral meeting that took place between the two leaders at the recently concluded G20 Summit.

During the meeting, India and US also settled the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute. Notably, the six previous disputes were resolved during PM Modi’s state visit to the US.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed United States President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to India today, reaffirming the close and enduring partnership between India and the United States. The leaders expressed their appreciation for the substantial progress underway to implement the ground breaking achievements of Prime Minister Modi’s historic, June 2023, visit to Washington,” the India-US joint statement read.

The two leaders called on their governments to continue the work of transforming the India-US Strategic Partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, based on trust and mutual understanding.

After the meeting, both leaders lauded the India-US relations and said that the friendship between the two nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good. The US also reaffirmed its support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United States Security Council (UNSC).

“Continuing to share the view that global governance must be more inclusive and representative, President Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member, and, in this context, welcomed once again India’s candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29,” an official statement issued by the White House after the meeting stated.

Speaking on the meeting, PM Modi had said that the friendship between India and the US will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.

“Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good,” PM Modi had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The G20 Summit took place in New Delhi from September 9-10 under India’s Presidency.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day parade. In 2015, Barack Obama became the first US President to attend India’s Republic Day parade as the chief guest.

