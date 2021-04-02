New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra has tested positive for Coronavirus. According to reports, Priyanka Gandhi who has been campaigning in poll-bound Assam will stay in isolation for now. She has, however, tested negative for COVID-19. Also Read - Chhattisgarh: Complete Lockdown in Durg District From April 6-14, Essential Services Allowed

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is also Congress General Secretary, has cancelled her campaign schedule of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. She has released a video message apologising to the people but said that doctors have asked her to be in isolation, so she is following the guideline.

Priyanka Gandhi said, “Just to say that I have been exposed to the coronavirus although the report is negative but doctors have advised me to self-isolate and unfortunately I have to cancel the program which was scheduled for me for Assam campaign today and for Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala a day after tomorrow. I would like to apologise as I will not be able to be there.”

She also wished all the Congress candidates for their victory. The Congress General Secretary was supposed to address three rallies on Friday in Assam ahead of the last phase of polling.

Robert Vadra wrote on Facebook, “I came into contact with a Covid patient and have tested positive, although I am asymptomatic so far. As per the COVID guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating, although she has tested negative. Fortunately the kids have not been with us these days and everyone else at home has tested negative too. Hopefully we will all be back to normal life soon! Thanks for all the messages that have been coming in, it’s really sweet of all of you to send us your best wishes at this time.”