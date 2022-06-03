New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a day after party president and her mother Sonia Gandhi was confirmed of the infection.Also Read - West Bengal Reports First COVID-19 Death in Week Time

Sharing the information, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: "I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home." "I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions," she wrote further.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Lucknow on Wednesday to address a state-level 'Chintan Shivir' and returned to Delhi on Thursday.