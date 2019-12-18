New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday met the students of Madras University in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, who have been protesting over the Centre’s amendment to Citizenship Act.

Videos and pictures surfaced on the national television and social media platforms in which the Tamil Nadu leader could be seen standing outside the gate of the prestigious Madras University, talking to the agitated students.

Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) met the students of Madras University in Chennai who are holding protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/65PFgcE4nO — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

Speaking to reporters in reaction to the situation, Haasan said his MNM party is ardently opposed to the CAA that seeks to give refuge to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis fleeing persecution in the countries Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Haasan said, “I am not allowed to go inside. Till I die, I will call myself a student, I have come here in that capacity to be their defender. I will keep voicing whether or not I have started a party and now that I have started a party it becomes my duty to be here.”

Notably, MNM chief Kamal Haasan hit out at the ruling AIADMK for supporting the contentious Bill in Rajya Sabha, terming it as a betrayal of trust for Tamil people. He also questioned the central government’s urgency on CAA while it was still to correct the economic slump that has been ongoing in the country.

The MNM supremo also said that his party is also going to oppose the nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Meanwhile, the party has filed a case against the citizenship law in Supreme Court.