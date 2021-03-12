New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, a night curfew will remain imposed in Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib from 12th March until further orders. The curfew will be in force from 11 PM to 5 AM. The development comes a day after 1,309 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in the state, taking the infection tally to 1,93,345, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,996 in the state. Also Read - Partial Lockdown in Pune: Night Curfew Imposed, Schools & Colleges to Remain Shut Till March 31 | Check Full List of Restrictions

The number of active cases also increased from 9,402 on Wednesday to 10,069 on Thursday. A total of 620 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,77,280. There are 20 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 182 are on oxygen support. A total of 52,94,288 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

Punjab: Night curfew to remain imposed in Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib from 12th March until further orders from 11 pm – 5 am, in the wake of rise in #COVID19 cases. — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

Notably, six states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, continue to report a surge in daily COVID-19 cases. They cumulatively accounted for 85.6 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, said an official release from the health ministry on Friday.

A total of 23,285 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours across the country. 117 deaths were reported in the said period.

Expressing concern over the rise in active COVID-19 cases in a few states, the government yesterday advised people to be “careful and watchful” and not lower guard as “the pandemic is not yet over.”

Sounding a word of caution for Delhi and its neighbourhood, Paul said the national capital is seeing a rise in positivity rate, and so is Gurgaon, Faridabad and to an extent Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

“Be careful, be watchful. We still have a huge population at risk of this virus. This pandemic is not yet over. Be vigilant,” said VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health). “Today, using the force of vaccination, we are in a position to give a stronger fight (to the pandemic). We plead again, do not lower your guard and please embrace the vaccines that are available,” Paul added.