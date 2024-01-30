Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Revokes Suspension of 11 Opposition MPs

On the budget eve, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has revoked the suspension of all 11 members.

Jagdeep Dhankar File image

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has revoked the suspension of all 11 members by invoking his authority, according to sources. Notably, the Committee of Privilege Rajya Sabha held 11 suspended members guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the council. The decision was taken keeping in mind that it would enable the members to attend the historic special address by the Hon’ble President in the New Parliament Building.

The Committee of Privileges of Rajya Sabha has held the 11 members, i.e., Shrimati Jebi Mather Hisham, Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah, Shri Neeraj Dangi, Shri Rajmani Patel, Shri Kumar Ketkar, Shri G. C. Chandrashekhar, Shri Binoy Viswam, Shri Sandosh Kumar P., Shri M. Mohamed Abdulla, Dr. John Brittas, and Shri A.A. Rahim, guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the Council.

The report presented to the President has recommended that the period of suspension already suffered by the members be treated as sufficient punishment for the transgression. However, taking note of the situation that the suspended Members would not be able to attend the Special Address of the Hon’ble President Shrimati Droupadi Murmu to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together, under Article 87 of the Constitution of India, for the first time in the new building of the Parliament, the Committee presented the Report to Chairman Rajya Sabha.

Chairman Rajya Sabha invoked the authority vested in him, including under Rules 202 and 266 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), to revoke their suspension, enabling the members to attend the special address by the Hon’ble President to be held on January 31, 2024.

