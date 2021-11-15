New Delhi: “Ready to impose complete lockdown in the national capital to combat air pollution”, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government said on Monday. In its proposal submitted before the Supreme Court, the Kejriwal government asserted that such measures will be effective only lockdown is imposed in NCR areas across neighboring states. During the hearing, the top court also asked the Centre and Delhi government to respond by tomorrow evening over which ‘industries can be stopped, which vehicles can be prevented from plying and which power plants can be stopped, and how you can provide alternative power by then’?Also Read - As Toxic Smog Chokes National Capital, Delhi Traffic Police Deploys Teams at 170 Spots To Nab Pollution Violators

While perusing the Delhi government’s affidavit, the SC further stated that the proposal is all about bashing farmers and how the entire cause is stubble burning. “It’s passing the buck to Municipal Commissioner. This kind of lame excuse will force us to hold an audit of the revenue you are earning and spend on popularity slogans”, the apex court added. Also Read - Haryana Govt Orders Closure of All Schools Till November 17, Bans Construction Activities Amid Air Pollution Crisis

Meanwhile, a visible improvement in Delhi’s air quality was recorded on Monday although it was in the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 318 as against 330 the previous day. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

