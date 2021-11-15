New Delhi: “Ready to impose complete lockdown in the national capital to combat air pollution”, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government said on Monday. In its proposal submitted before the Supreme Court, the Kejriwal government asserted that such measures will be effective only lockdown is imposed in NCR areas across neighboring states. During the hearing, the top court also asked the Centre and Delhi government to respond by tomorrow evening over which ‘industries can be stopped, which vehicles can be prevented from plying and which power plants can be stopped, and how you can provide alternative power by then’?Also Read - As Toxic Smog Chokes National Capital, Delhi Traffic Police Deploys Teams at 170 Spots To Nab Pollution Violators
While perusing the Delhi government’s affidavit, the SC further stated that the proposal is all about bashing farmers and how the entire cause is stubble burning. “It’s passing the buck to Municipal Commissioner. This kind of lame excuse will force us to hold an audit of the revenue you are earning and spend on popularity slogans”, the apex court added. Also Read - Haryana Govt Orders Closure of All Schools Till November 17, Bans Construction Activities Amid Air Pollution Crisis
Meanwhile, a visible improvement in Delhi’s air quality was recorded on Monday although it was in the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 318 as against 330 the previous day. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
Here are key points in this big story:
- Last week, in a bid to combat the pollution, the Delhi government had already announced the closure of physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions, except those where exams are being conducted, for a week from Monday.
- Besides, all government offices, agencies and autonomous bodies, except those involved in essential services, have been directed to ask employees to work from home. Moreover, construction and demolition activities are also restricted in the capital city till November 17.
- On the other hand, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to consider implementing similar restrictions to contain spiralling air pollution levels.
- The state governments and district administrations in the National Capital Region have also been suggested to issue a ‘citizen charter/advisory’ for the public on steps that need to be taken during various stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
- The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality forecasting agency SAFAR said transport-level winds are “slowing down resulting in lesser intrusion of farm fires-related pollutants into Delhi”.
- Over 3,400 farm fires accounted for 12 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Sunday, down from 31 per cent on Saturday. The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution ranged from 25 per cent to 48 per cent from November 4 to November 13.
- SAFAR said the air quality in Delhi may improve a little over the next two days due to the restrictions on anthropogenic activities if the share of stubble burning does not increase.
- The air quality index of neighbouring Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Greater Noida was recorded at 331, 287, 321, 298 and 310, respectively.