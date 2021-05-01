New Delhi: Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital on Saturday refuted reports which claimed that former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin succumbed to coronavirus. Earlier in the day, news agency ANI had reported that Shahabuddin died at the hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID19. However, there was no official confirmation from the Tihar jail authorities either. Notably, the former MP is currently in the ICU and serving life imprisonment for murder. Also Read - Amid COVID Surge, US to Restrict Travel From India Starting May 4

The reports of his death come days after the Delhi High Court directed the AAP government and the prison authority to ensure proper medical supervision and care of former RJD MP Mohd Shahabuddin. The HC was hearing the former MP’s petition wherein he had alleged that he was lodged in a cell, in the high risk ward of Tihar Jail.

“Despite the other inmate testing Covid positive in April, Shahabuddin was kept in the same cell with the infected inmate and “no separate arrangement was made by the jail authorities”, the petition read.