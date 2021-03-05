Breaking News LIVE Updates March 5, 2021: The first lists of candidates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 of both BJP and TMC are likely to be released today. Meanwhile, thousands of people in New Zealand have been evacuated on the east coast of North Island to higher ground after three offshore earthquakes triggered tsunami warnings. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest breaking news updates. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021: BJP Likely to Release First List of Candidates With 60 Names Soon

  • 10:14 PM IST

    No, this is not a bilateral issue between India and Sweden: Vikas Swarup, Secretary West, MEA on being asked ‘was the issue of Greta Thunberg’s comments on farmers’ protest was taken up during India-Sweden virtual summit’

  • 10:13 PM IST

    Honourable CM will contest from Nandigram as per THE candidate list, very good, it’s welcomed. People of Nandigram raise your voice, “we want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders.” We will see you on the battlefield. On 2nd May, you will lose and leave: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP

  • 9:08 PM IST

    A fine of Rs 100 will be imposed for not wearing a mask in
    Indore. Our team will be inspecting the area: Devendra Singh, Additional
    Commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation, Madhya Pradesh said.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    Maharashtra reports 10,216 new COVID-19, 6467 discharges and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours.

  • 7:46 PM IST

    Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Jammu and Kashmir CM & PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti in a money laundering case. She has been asked to appear before ED on March 15

  • 7:15 PM IST

    CM Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Majuli Assembly constituency. Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest from Jalukbari Assembly constituency. Both of them used to contest from these constituencies earlier too: Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary

  • 7:15 PM IST

    Today the world is focussing on fitness and wellness. There is a growing demand for healthy and organic food. India can drive this global change through our spices, our Ayurveda products and more: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CERAWeek 2021

  • 7:13 PM IST

  • 6:48 PM IST

    We expect China to work with us through existing dialogue mechanisms to ensure disengagement in remaining areas: India on border standoff

  • 6:31 PM IST

    A section of media has cited TMC MP’s letter to CEO West Bengal demanding the removal of Deputy Election Commissioner incharge of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 at ECI. The Commission has full faith in integrity and fairness of Sudeep Jain, DEC: Election Commission of India