New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Sunday formally announced that it will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal against BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress party. Taking to Twitter, Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will be "reaching Kolkata soon".

"So, here is the much-awaited update. After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. We are reaching Kolkata soon…!! Jai Hind, Jai Bangla!" Raut tweeted, without specifying the number of seats the Sena will contest in the eastern state.

Raut said the decision to contest the polls has been taken after holding discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut said the decision to contest the polls has been taken after holding discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

However, this is not the debut for Shiv Sena in West Bengal. The party had also contested in Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from 15 seats including Tamluk, Midnapur, North Kolkata, Purulia, Jadavpur, Contai, Barrackpore, Barasat, Bankura, Bishnupur and North Malda, among others. Sena had also contested the 2016 Assembly elections in the state but did not win any seat in either attempt.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are due in April-May this year.

Notably, the ruling Mamata Banerjee government faced one of its worst crises in the past couple of months following the resignation of TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari, who took along with him scores of party workers to join the opposing BJP.

The Sena is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress under the aegis of Maha Vikas Aghadi.