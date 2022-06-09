New Delhi: The International Police, or Interpol as it is popularly known, has issued a Red Corner notice against gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, reports NDTV. The Interpol notice against Brar says he is accused of “Murder, criminal conspiracy and supply of illegal firearms, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy supply of illegal firearms”.Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: 2 More Arrested Including Sharpshooter Who Supplied Weapons And Conducted Recce

The development comes as Punjab police had sought a red corner notice against Goldy Brar 10 days before Moose Wala's murder, in connection with in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot. The cases were registered in November 2020 and February 2021, in which he had been accused of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act, the NDTV report added.

Sidhu Moose Wala, 28-year-old Punjabi singer and Congress leader, was shot dead by some unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 — a day after his security cover was removed by the newly-formed Punjab government.