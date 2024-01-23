Myanmar Army Plane With 14 Onboard Crashes At Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport, Six Injured

The incident happened as the aircraft had arrived to pick up Myanmar Army personnel who had entered India recently and suffered damage after veering off the runway at Lengpui airport.

The DGP said that out of the total 14 people, six sustained injuries, while eight are safe.

Aizawl: At least six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. Giving details, Mizoram DGP said 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital, he added.

Notably, the Myanmar soldiers had entered Bandukbanga village, located at the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh trijunction, in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district with arms and ammunition on 17 January and they approached the Assam Rifles. Later, they fled to Mizoram after their camp was overrun and captured by ‘Arakan Army’ fighters.

It should be noted that the tabletop runway at Lengpui is known for its challenging nature and during the landing, the Myanmarese aircraft skidded off the runway and its fuselage split in half.

