Breaking News: The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summon to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to join investigation in the alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper, reports news agency ANI quoting official sources.Also Read - After Maharashtra, Crisis Hits Goa Congress as 5 of Its MLAs Go 'Incommunicado', May Join BJP | 10 Points

Gandhi, 75, had to skip earlier summons after she tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2. She was released from hospital in the middle of June and had asked for more time to appear before the agency. Also Read - Goa Congress Removes Michael Lobo as Leader of Opposition Amid Defection Talks

Congress leader and her son, Rahul Gandhi underwent a series of questionings by the central probe agency in the same case. Also Read - BREAKING: Bus Carrying Over 50 Passengers Falls Into Gorge In Dang District Of Gujarat, Many Feared Injured

This is a breaking story. Further details will be added soon.