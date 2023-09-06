Breaking News: SPG Chief Responsible For PM Modi’s Protection Passes Away

He was 61 years old. Kumar, a 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, held the position of additional director general of police (special service and traffic) before becoming the head of the SPG.

New Delhi: Arun Kumar, the Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for providing security to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 61 years old. Kumar, a 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, held the position of additional director general of police (special service and traffic) before becoming the head of the SPG. Notably, the position remained vacant for around 15 months before Kumar’s appointment.

