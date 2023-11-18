Delhi Air Pollution: Stage IV Of GRAP Pollution Control Measures Revoked; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Not

Breaking News: Stage IV Of GRAP Pollution Control Measures Revoked In New Delhi

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee has decided to revoke the order issued on November 5, 2023, for actions under Stage IV of the GRAP with immediate effect. Actions under Stages I to III of the GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and implemented, monitored, and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further into the ‘Severe or ‘Severe +’ category, as per news agency ANI.

Delhi’s air quality remained hazardous on Friday morning as unfavorable weather conditions trapped pollutants, forcing residents to endure polluted air for the second consecutive day. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that AQI readings in Anand Vihar, RK Puram, IGI Airport, and Dwarka surpassed the 400 mark at 5 a.m., indicating a severe air quality situation. Data from CPCB revealed that Anand Vihar had an average AQI of 447 at 5 a.m., with PM2.5 remaining the primary pollutant.

GRAP Stage-III Restrictions: What’s Allowed And What’s Not

GRAP Stage-III restrictions include closing down operations of stone crushers, closing down all mining and associated activities in the NCR, and strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR (except certain categories of projects).

GRAP Stage-III restrictions also include NCR State governments/GNCTD to impose strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. State governments in NCR and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode’, as per ANI.

As per the current update, Delhi has also allowed diesel trucks to enter the city.

As per the current update, Delhi has also allowed diesel trucks to enter the city.