Breaking News Updates Jan 16, 2022: Virat Kohli has announced that he is stepping down as the captain of the Indian Test team. Last year, Kohli had stepped down as the T20 captain and then he Kohli was stripped of the One-Day International captaincy, as the selectors wanted one captain for the all white-ball formats. Kohli will go down as the most successful Test captain ever for India, having won 40 out of 68 Test matches that he captained, leaving behind MS Dhoni, who won 27 out of 60 matches and Sourav Ganguly, who won 21 out of 49 matches that he captained. January 16 is to be marked as National Startup Day from this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Saturday, saying that this is India's "golden era of startups" with immense growth potential in rural and semi-urban areas, as they will be the backbone of a new India. Delhi might soon consider easing COVID restrictions currently in place. Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain has said the cases are past their peak in the national capital and the government will consider easing once the daily case count starts dropping below 15,000. Delhi recorded a little over 20,000 new COVID cases on saturday.