Sukhbir Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar New Election Commissioners, President To Give Assent: Reports

According to a statement by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar are set to become the new Election Commissioners. However, their names are yet to be given the President's assent.

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: Days before official announcement regarding the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan, who is also a member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led committee deciding the new Election Commissioners, has named the committee’s choice for the two vacant posts of Election Commissioners. According to Adhir Ranjan, the names decided by the committee, as the Election Commissioners, are Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar. However, the names will now be sent to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu and only after her assent, they will be confirmed. Know more about bureaucrats and to-be Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar…

