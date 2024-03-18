Breaking News: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Mukhtar Ansari’s Son Abbas Ansari in Arms License Case

Supreme Court of India(SC) on Monday granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari in an arms license case.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India(SC) on Monday granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari in an arms license case. This is a developing story.

Further details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.