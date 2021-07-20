Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Kerala government for the relaxations it announced ahead of Bakrid celebrations, despite having one of the highest positivity rates in the country. Terming its decision as “wholly uncalled for”, the Supreme Court warned Kerala that it will take action if the easing of curbs leads to further spread of the virus.Also Read - Fully Vaccinated And Travelling to Kerala? Check Latest COVID Travel Guidelines

It is a shocking state of affairs that the Kerala government has given in to the demand of traders in relaxing lockdown norms, a bench of justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai said.

"Pressurehood of any manner cannot infringe upon the most precious right of Right to Life for citizens of India, if any untoward incident takes place then any public can bring it to our notice & action will be taken accordingly," the Supreme Court said, adding that the citizenry of India has been laid bare to the nationwide pandemic by grant of such relaxations by the Kerala government.

The Supreme Court warning comes amid a withering second wave of pandemic, while a third wave warning lingers on. The WHO had recently recognised that the world was already witnessing early stages of the third wave of coronavirus outbreak.

“We direct Kerala to give heed to Article 21 read with Article 144 of the constitution of India and follow our orders given in the Kanwar yatra case,” the bench ordered.

The bench was hearing an application that raised the issue of Kerala’s relaxations ahead of the Bakrid festival. The apex court had last week taken suo motu cognisance of earlier media reports on the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to allow Kanwar Yatra amid the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh subsequently decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra celebrations, directing kanwariyas to conduct the annual yatra in a “symbolic” manner.