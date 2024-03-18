Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea of Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court of India on Monday rejected the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday rejected the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal was scheduled to deliver the order on Monday, March 18, 2024. The bench recently reserved the order after Jain’s counsel and ED counsel concluded the arguments in January this year. The apex Court has asked the former Delhi Minister Satyendar to surrender forthwith. Further details are awaited.

Furthermore, the apex court rejected the bail plea of the other two co-accused Ankush and Vaibhav Jain. Earlier on May 26, Satyendar Jain was granted interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds and later it was extended from time to time. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), had taken court through concurrent findings of the trial court and high court and other details related to the case.

As per news agency ANI report, Countering the ED submission, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, had said that his client had been incarcerated for a year. He also remarked that probe agencies are trying to convert an income tax case into a money laundering matter. The Senior Advocate urged the top court to grant bail to Jain saying that he is not a flight risk and threat to witness. The senior advocate also said that this is a matter of life and liberty for Jain.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.