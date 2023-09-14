Supreme Court To Come Under National Judicial Data Grid Platform, Says CJI Chandrachud

With the help of the National Judicial Data Grid Platform, the real-time details of pending civil and criminal cases at the Supreme Court will be available to view at the ‘click of a button’.

Breaking News: Supreme Court To Come Under National Judicial Data Grid Platform, CJI Makes Big Announcement

New Delhi: In a significant development, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday made a big announcement, saying the Supreme Court will now come under the National Judicial Data Grid platform which provides tracking of the pendency of cases. The CJI added that the process will bring transparency and accountability in the judicial system.

Historic Day, Says CJI

“It is a historic day. It is a unique platform which is developed by the NIC and in house team of the Supreme Court. Now, at the click of a button, you can see real-time information on the pendency of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided qoram-wise,” CJI said in a statement.

Chief Justice of India announces that the Supreme Court of India to come under the National Judicial Data Grid platform which provides tracking of pendency of cases. CJI says it will bring transparency and accountability. “It is a historic day. It is a unique platform which is… pic.twitter.com/2IvA7bhmqt — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

With this new platform, the real-time details of pending civil and criminal cases will be available to view at the ‘click of a button’.

As per the official data available, there are nearly 100 pre-2000 cases pending. “We have graphs. disposal in July was plus 5000 cases. We have distribution as per case type and pendency,” CJI explained. The CJI further added that 583 cases are pending before 3-judge benches and he will soon finalise on those cases soon.

What is National Judicial Data Grid?

For the unversed, the National Judicial Data Grid is a database of orders, judgments and case details of 18,735 District and Subordinate Courts and High Courts that was created as an online platform under the eCourts Project. As per the announcement of the CJI, the Supreme Court will also be included in this database.

As the CJI started the day’s proceedings in the apex court, he said data of the top court will be uploaded on the NJDG on real time basis.

The CJI stated that uploading of data on the NJDG will ensure transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.

CJI Chandrachud further added that the onboarding on NJDG portal is under the top court’s open data policy to bring transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.

During vacation In July, the disposal was 5,500 as opposed to 3,315, he said, adding that there are less than 100 cases pending before 2000.

Under the new initiative, Supreme Court case data for both civil and criminal cases may be analysed based on the age of the case to generate case management reports.

