Amravati: The Telangana government has decided to impose a 10-day complete lockdown in the state to check the spread of Covid-19 cases. The restrictions will come into force from Wednesday, May 12, and remain in force till May 22. “The state cabinet has decided to implement the lockdown for ten days from 10 AM on Wednesday, May 12”, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a tweet. Also Read - Is Ivermectin The Ultimate Ram Baan to End COVID-19 Pandemic? All You Need to Know

Earlier last week, Chief Minister Rao had ruled out imposing lockdown in the State, saying such a move would bring life to a standstill and would lead to the total collapse of the economy.

“There is no use imposing lockdown. Since Telangana is the most happening state in the country, 25 to 30 lakh workers from other states are here working. We have seen how their lives were adversely impacted by the lockdown we imposed during the first wave. If they are dislocated, they will not come back,” he had said.