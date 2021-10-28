New Delhi: The farmers’ protest site at Delhi’s Tikri border was being freed of the roadblocks placed by Delhi Police on Thursday, reported NDTV, amid an ongoing Supreme Court hearing that has highlighted how traffic in the area had been stopped by authorities and not the demonstrators. The police had placed elaborate barricades on the roads, complete with giant nails and huge concrete blocks, when farmers converged on various border crossing points around the capital last November to protest three agricultural laws cleared by the central government.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Main accused Ashish Mishra Shifted to Govt Hospital After Testing Positive For Dengue

“There are plans to open emergency routes at Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) and Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) that are blocked due to ongoing farmers’ protest. The barricades placed at the borders will be removed after getting farmers’ consensus,” the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by ANI. Also Read - Delhi Shocker: 6-year-old Girl Raped, Hospitalised in Critical Condition; Accused Yet to be Identified

There are plans to open emergency routes at Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana) & Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) that are blocked due to ongoing farmers' protest. The barricades placed at the borders will be removed after getting farmers' consensus: Delhi Police (Visuals from Tikri border) pic.twitter.com/Fzv76lSPy2 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: Second 'Nihang' Arrested From Punjab Village Over Gruesome Murder of Dalit Man

A meeting called between authorities from Haryana and the Delhi Police finally resulted in an agreement which has now led to the barricades being cleared by earthmovers and bulldozers. However, it may take a few days for the roads to be opened completely as barricades placed near the stage set up by the protesting farmers are yet to be removed.

(With agency inputs)