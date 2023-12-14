Parliament Security Breach: TMC MP Derek O’Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha For ‘Unruly Behaviour’

Derek O' Brien will not be able to participate in the rest of the winter session of parliament for a gross misconduct and defying the Chair during the proceedings on Thursday morning.

Breaking News: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha For Unruly Behaviour

New Delhi: Amid discussion over Lok Sabha security breach during Parliament’s winter session proceedings, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien was on Thursday suspended from Rajya Sabha for unruly behaviour. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Derek O’Brien to leave the House for ‘disorderly conduct’.

Trending Now

The incident happened when O’Brien sought a discussion on the incident, which saw two individuals leaping into the Lower House from the visitors’ gallery and setting off canisters of yellow smoke. During the face off, the Rajya Sabha Chairman asked the Bengal politician and directed him to leave the House.

You may like to read

Rajya Sabha adopts motion for suspension of TMC MP Derek O' Brien for the remainder part of the winter session for "ignoble misconduct" pic.twitter.com/A3MVk0Top9 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Notably, Derek O’ Brien will not be able to participate in the rest of the winter session of parliament for a “gross misconduct” and “defying the Chair” during the proceedings on Thursday morning. The winter session is scheduled to run till December 22.

The Upper House of the Parliament has adopted a motion for the suspension of the Trinamool member.

O’Brien had demanded a discussion on the security breach incident, in which two men jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha and burst yellow smoke canisters.

Soon after, the Trinamool MP was named by the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and was asked to leave the House.

Despite the warning from the Chair, O’Brien and some other opposition members continued to protest, and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah be present in the House to answer for yesterday’s security breach incident.

Speaking outside Parliament Trinamool MP Dola Sen also demanded action against BJP MP Pratap Simha who had reportedly helped the accused Manoranjan get a visitor pass for Parliament.

“Why is the Ethics committee is quiet on this? Pratap Simha who is a BJP MP, why is he not being expelled. We seriously want to know if the security of parliamentarians is compromised then what will happen to the people of the county? Home minister did not even give statement on this. TMC needs a proper investigation” Dola Sen said.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha secretariat suspended eight security personnel on Thursday over security lapses that led to a major security breach in Parliament on Wednesday.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people–Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D–jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with senior ministers inside the Parliament over security breach. While the opposition leaders are demanding statements in both houses.

The new security set-up looks similar to that of the airport where shoes, especially long boots or a few made of leather, are asked to open during security check. Only MPs are being allowed to enter the Parliament building from Makar Dwar, and all persons entering the building are being checked thoroughly.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the enquiry committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. “The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest,” the MHA had said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.