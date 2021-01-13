



Load More

New Delhi: As coronavirus vaccines begin to be dispatched, all eyes are on the rollout plan that will start from Saturday. The government has so far approved two vaccines – Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, which has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech together with the Indian Council of Medical Research. Also Read - Check Top 5 Headlines of The Day: Supreme Court on Farm Laws, Tesla's Entry to India, Bird Flu & More

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court rapped the Centre over the plight of farmers and suspended the implementation of the contentious three new farm laws. The top court also constituted a four-member panel of agri experts to resolve the deadlock between their leaders and the Centre. However, farmer unions made it clear that they will not call off their protests until the three laws enacted in September are repealed. Also Read - SC Suspends Farm Laws, Forms Panel to End Deadlock; Farmers Say Will Not End Protest | Key Points

On the other hand, avian influenza or bird flu has spread to at least 11 states now and Uttarakhand became the latest state to implement a ban on the import of chicken and eggs. Prices of poultry products nosedived as vendors face threat over its sale. The demand for chickens and chicken products has decreased by more than 70 per cent while prices have dropped by nearly 50 per cent. Also Read - As COVID Cases Decline, Odisha Withdraws Restrictions on Marriage Procession | Details Here