Breaking News LIVE Updates, September 13: Around 600 farmers belonging to the capital region of Andhra Pradesh, Amravati, began a 61-day padayatra to Arasavilli in Srikakulam district on Monday to highlight their demand for a single capital city for the state. The farmers have been agitating for the past 1000 days demanding that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government drop the plan to create three capitals for the state and retain the capital city at Amaravati. They began the walk along with a specially decorated chariot carrying the idols of Lord Venkateshwara, with Sri Suryanarayana Swamy as charioteer. The Samithi engaged priests to perform prayers all through the yatra. Representatives of various opposition parties, including the Telugu Desam Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jana Sena Party and the Communist Party of India, attended the event and flagged off the padayatra at Venkatapalem.Also Read - Gyanvapi Case: Hindus Petitioners Witness A Massive Win In Gyanvapi Case, What Will Be The Next Move Of Muslims? Watch Video

