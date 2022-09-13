Breaking News LIVE Updates, September 13: Around 600 farmers belonging to the capital region of Andhra Pradesh, Amravati, began a 61-day padayatra to Arasavilli in Srikakulam district on Monday to highlight their demand for a single capital city for the state. The farmers have been agitating for the past 1000 days demanding that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government drop the plan to create three capitals for the state and retain the capital city at Amaravati. They began the walk along with a specially decorated chariot carrying the idols of Lord Venkateshwara, with Sri Suryanarayana Swamy as charioteer. The Samithi engaged priests to perform prayers all through the yatra. Representatives of various opposition parties, including the Telugu Desam Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jana Sena Party and the Communist Party of India, attended the event and flagged off the padayatra at Venkatapalem.Also Read - Gyanvapi Case: Hindus Petitioners Witness A Massive Win In Gyanvapi Case, What Will Be The Next Move Of Muslims? Watch Video

Live Updates

  • 6:48 AM IST

    Delhi | AAP targets Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena after Delhi High Court took cognizance of the death of 2 people during cleaning of a sewer in city, says DDA which comes under him is responsible for the tragic incident and that he cannot “enjoy power without accountability”.

  • 6:45 AM IST

    Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh | “Eight Cheetahs are being brought from Namibia, Africa including 5 female & 3 male cheetahs. They’re being brought by a plane to Jaipur & then will be brought to Kuno national park. We’ve followed all international guidelines. Cheetahs will be kept in a 30-day quarantine. Their health will be monitored. After that, they will be released into a larger area. They’ll be wearing a radio-collar & their movement will also be monitored 24 hrs,” SP Yadav, Secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority

  • 6:42 AM IST

    Chandigarh | There have been incidents of fraud through Chinese apps. We received a complaint regarding the same. Cyber team of Chandigarh police arrested 21 people, including a Chinese national, within 10 days from 5 states: RK Singh, IGP, Chandigarh