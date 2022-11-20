live
Breaking News Highlights: Dera Sacha Sauda Follower’s Main Shooter Arrested After Encounter in Rajasthan
Breaking News Updates, Nov 20: Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday, dipped to 297, just below the ‘Very poor’ category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The Air Quality Index in Noida and Gurugram this morning is 328 and 239, respectively, SAFAR data showed. Earlier on November 19, The air quality in the national capital New Delhi was in the ‘very poor’ category with an overall AQI of 303.
