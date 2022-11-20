live

Breaking News Highlights: Dera Sacha Sauda Follower’s Main Shooter Arrested After Encounter in Rajasthan

Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news updates from India and around the world.

Breaking News Highlights November 20

Breaking News Updates, Nov 20: Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday, dipped to 297, just below the ‘Very poor’ category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The Air Quality Index in Noida and Gurugram this morning is 328 and 239, respectively, SAFAR data showed. Earlier on November 19, The air quality in the national capital New Delhi was in the ‘very poor’ category with an overall AQI of 303.

Stay tuned to india.com for latest news from India and around the world.

Load More