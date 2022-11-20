live

Breaking News Highlights: Dera Sacha Sauda Follower’s Main Shooter Arrested After Encounter in Rajasthan

Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news updates from India and around the world.

Updated: November 21, 2022 12:04 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Shrimansi Kaushik

Breaking News Highlights November 20
Breaking News Highlights November 20

Breaking News Updates, Nov 20:  Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday, dipped to 297, just below the ‘Very poor’ category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The Air Quality Index in Noida and Gurugram this morning is 328 and 239, respectively, SAFAR data showed. Earlier on November 19, The air quality in the national capital New Delhi was in the ‘very poor’ category with an overall AQI of 303.

Also Read:

Stay tuned to india.com for latest news from India and around the world.

Live Updates

  • 12:02 AM IST

    Updates to this blog have now ended.

  • 11:01 PM IST

    Bihar | At least seven children dead, several feared injured after a truck rams into a roadside settlement in Mehnar of Vaishali district. More details are awaited.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    Dera Sacha Sauda Follower’s Main Shooter Arrested: A suspected shooter involved in the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower was arrested following a brief encounter in a joint operation by Punjab and Rajasthan police in Jaipur on Sunday, officials said.
    The main shooter, identified as Ramjan Khan alias Raj Hooda, was injured in his leg in the shoot-out, said Promod Ban, head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    MCD Elections 2022

  • 9:07 PM IST

    Mumbai | Central Railway has completed Carnac Bridge dismantling before time. “It was a huge and challenging task as traffic on all lines and CSMT station were completely shut,” Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway.

  • 9:06 PM IST

    Dr CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the West Bengal Governor on November 23 in Kolkata.

  • 5:29 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh | Two labourers died of suffocation due in the Kotgarh area of Shimla district. To avoid the cold, they had burnt coal in their room. Seven labourers are undergoing treatment in a local hospital. Case registered

  • 5:28 PM IST

    The price of full cream milk has increased from Rs 63 per litre to Rs 64 per litre; the price of token milk increased from Rs 48 per litre to Rs 50 per litre. No revision in price of 500ml packs of full cream milk: Spokesperson, Mother Dairy

  • 4:14 PM IST

    Shradha Murder Case| Police conduct a probe in an area near a pond in the Maidan Garhi, in connection with Shraddha murder case.

  • 4:14 PM IST

    India Beats New Zealand: 2nd T20I, Mount Maunganui: India beat New Zealand by 65 runs to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in three-match series. Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 20, 2022 7:14 AM IST

Updated Date: November 21, 2022 12:04 AM IST